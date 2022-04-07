Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock worth $28,093,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 111,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

