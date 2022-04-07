Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $760.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

