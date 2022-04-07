Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cowen worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cowen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cowen by 6.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 5.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cowen by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $647.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

