Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,167. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

