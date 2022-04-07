Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,238. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

