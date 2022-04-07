Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

