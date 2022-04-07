Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CTS worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

