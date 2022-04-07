Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,702 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

