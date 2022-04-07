Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

