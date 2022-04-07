Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,830. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

