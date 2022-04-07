J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

