IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.79. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

