ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).
Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 78.68 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.86. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
