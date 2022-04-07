ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 522 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 522 ($6.85).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 410 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 368.96 ($4.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 543 ($7.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.