iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

