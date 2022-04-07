iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $258.73. 91,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

