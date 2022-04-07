iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,918. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

