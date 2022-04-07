iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 704.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $155.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

