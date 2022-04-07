iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 857,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

