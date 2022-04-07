iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $164.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,254. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.