iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,074 shares.The stock last traded at $54.38 and had previously closed at $55.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

