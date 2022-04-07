iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,730 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

