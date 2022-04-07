iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.76

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

