iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63.

