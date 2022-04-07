iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

