iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

