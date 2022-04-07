iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.