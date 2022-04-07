Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $26.00. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 633 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

