IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

