Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 4.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.37. 15,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,281,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

