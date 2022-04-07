IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.57. 94,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,105,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,031,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

