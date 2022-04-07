Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

