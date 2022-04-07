Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY):

4/7/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. "

4/1/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 445 to CHF 480.

2/11/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 99,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

