Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

4/7/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 386,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Mondelez International Inc alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.