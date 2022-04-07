Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $152.00.

3/30/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

3/30/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.