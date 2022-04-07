InvestFeed Price Up 83.2% Over Last Week (IFT)

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One InvestFeed coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $165,477.80 and approximately $10.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

