Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 358,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,585. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

