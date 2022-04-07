Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

