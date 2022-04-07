Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.