Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.90 ($3.19).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.35 ($2.58) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

