Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
ITRK has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).
Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,336 ($69.98) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,271.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
