Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ITRK has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,336 ($69.98) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,174.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,271.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.