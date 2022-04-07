Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $3,157.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $61.42 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

