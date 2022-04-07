Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $19.09 or 0.00043870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $289.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,538,308 coins and its circulating supply is 217,252,488 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

