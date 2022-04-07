Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $19.41 or 0.00044409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $190.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.89 or 0.07416861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.21 or 0.99822789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051391 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,613,479 coins and its circulating supply is 217,281,740 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

