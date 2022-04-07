International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.