InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.18

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 170,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

