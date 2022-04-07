Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Klaas van der Leest Buys 25,000 Shares

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,065.57).
Shares of IGP stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £31.11 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Intercede Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.88.
Intercede Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.