Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 106,503 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,107,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

