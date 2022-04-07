Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. 24,107,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,531,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

