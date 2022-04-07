Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068,480. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $194.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

