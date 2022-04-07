Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.26. 4,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

