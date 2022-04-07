Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.26. 4,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.
ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
